Trump cancels Eagles visit to White House, saying ‘they disagree with their President’

The winner of the Super Bowl traditionally visits the White House, but President Donald Trump disinvited the team Monday, the day before players were set to come to the White House.

Some members of the team had already said they weren't going to attend because of political differences with Trump.

"The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better," Trump said in a statement. "These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony—one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America."

Trump cited the role of some players in the protests made during the National Anthem in explaining his decision.

"They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country," he said.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins had already said he did not plan to join the team for the visit. Eagles defensive end Chris Long, who skipped the White House visit when he played for the New England Patriots, also had said he wouldn't attend.

Trump had previously congratulated the Eagles on their Super Bowl win.

“Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!” he tweeted.