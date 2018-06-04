‘SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical’ soaks up six Drama Desk Award wins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — "SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical " is making a big splash this theater award season.

The new musical about the popular cartoon character picked up six Drama Desk Awards Sunday night. The awards are the only in the city to honor broadway, off-broadway and off-off-broadway productions.

Ethan slater took home the award for "Outstanding Actor in a Musical."

But he says the biggest win is just doing the show eight times a week.

"Spongebob Squarepants" won six Drama Desk Awards including, "Outstanding Musical."

The Tony Awards will take place Sunday, June 10, and PIX11 will bring you all the latest from Broadway's biggest night.

