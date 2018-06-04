Security heightened at New Rochelle High School following threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — The New Rochelle school district, which has already dealt with several violent incidents this school year, is on high alert after a school shooting threat made for Tuesday.

In a social media message to parents, New Rochelle Superintendent said on two occasions someone graffitied in a bathroom that there would be a school shooting on June 5. ,Graffiti was found on May 23 and on June 1. He said the student responsible for writing at least one of the threatening messages was caught.

Parents and students are still concerned. New Rochelle High School will be swept by police before class starts Tuesday morning. School security will also limit all coming and going of students to two doors. They'll be searching all bags and only students taking Regents exams or with other planned school activities will be allowed on campus.

Late Tuesday night PIX 11 observed part of the campus-wide sweep. At least 10 officers and five police dogs were involved in the effort.

