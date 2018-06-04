Meet the Mets’ new announcers: Team hires 1st woman, Cosell’s grandson to share duties

NEW YORK — The Mets have hired two new public address announcers for Citi Field, including the first woman to hold the job and a grandson of late ABC broadcaster Howard Cosell.

Marysol Castro, a former news anchor for PIX11, will start work at Thursday night’s homestand opener against the Chicago Cubs, and Colin Cosell will debut on Saturday night.

Castro has also worked as a weather anchor on ABC’s “Good Morning America” for seven years.

Marysol Castro and Colin Cosell will be our new public address announcers for the 2018 season. Castro and Cosell will split duties for the remainder of the season.https://t.co/MrdCjOCQvn — New York Mets (@Mets) May 30, 2018

Alex Anthony was the announcer from 2002-17, making the move with the team from Shea Stadium to Citi Field. He was replaced on an interim basis at the start of this season by Rob Rush, also the announcer for the NBA G-League’s Long Island Nets.

New York announced the hirings Wednesday.

They become the Mets’ 12th and 13th ballpark announcers after Jack E. Lee (1962-August 1966), Dan Reilly (two 1966 homestands), Jack Lightcap (1966-70), Loren Matthews (1970-76), Jack Franchetti (1977-87), Pete Larkin (1998-93), Don and Doug Gould (1994), Del DeMontreaux (1995-99), Roger Luce (2000-03) and Anthony.