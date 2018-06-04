Long Island police ID remains of teenage MS-13 victim

ROOSEVELT, NY —  Police on Long Island identified the human remains of a body found in a wooded area in Roosevelt.

Investigators found the remains of Josue Amaya Leonor, 19, on Wednesday.  He was buried 5 feet underground about a mile into a wooded area.

There’s “no doubt” he was murdered by MS-13, police said following the discovery.

Leonor’s remains were found one day after an arrest was made in a separate MS-13 murder case. Police arrested Josue Figueroa-Velasquez, 18, in connection with the murder of Angel Soler. His body was also  found in a wooded lot in Roosevelt.

Josue Figueroa-Velasquez is accused of killing a teen whose body was found on Long Island in October 2017. (Nassau County Police Department)

Soler was hacked to death with a machete.

Police have been working closely with Homeland Security in the aftermath of Soler’s death and information learned in that investigation brought police to the discovery of Leonor’s remains.

MS-13 is believed to be behind 25 killings on Long Island during the past two years.

