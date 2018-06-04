Injured Serena Williams pulls out of French Open before match against Maria Sharapova

PARIS — Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open ahead of her match against Maria Sharapova due to a chest injury.

Williams reportedly announced her withdrawal at a news conference Monday.

The French Open fourth-round match was scheduled for Monday.

According to French reports , Williams said she had a tight pectoral muscle that prevented her from serving at her most powerful peak.

In a statement at a press conference at Roland Garros, Williams said “I am extremely disappointed to have to give up at this point.”

Williams shared a post on her Instagram with the caption, “You always live to fight for another chance. I’ve done a lot of fighting and this is just the beginning. Thank you a for the support. I love you.”

Williams will reportedly submit, Tuesday, to a magnetic resonance test which will provide the sports star with a timeline in which she could return for the next meeting of the Grand Slam at Wimbledon.