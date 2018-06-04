4 Newark police officers suspended after bar brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — Four Newark police officers have been suspended, including one officer who was arrested, after they were allegedly involved in a brawl at a private party, Newark police said Monday.

The incident happened at a New Jersey bar Friday night when an off-duty Newark police detective got into an altercation with the bar's owner, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

The bar owner was allegedly pistol-whipped by an off-duty officer and the detective allegedly fired a weapon, sources said.

The cause of the altercation has not been revealed.

The Newark Department of Public Safety would not confirm the alleged misconduct, stating instead that the incident is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Division’s Office of Professional Standards

All four officers were suspended indefinitely, effective Saturday, without pay, police officials said.

The suspended officers were identified by Director of Public Safety, Anthony Ambrose as:

Officer Czezre Adams, of Precinct 5

Detective Dwayne Mays, Jr., of the Major Crimes and Narcotics Unit

Officer Maurice McKelvin, of the Specials Operations Division

Detective Zaynah Pickett of the Special Enforcement Division and Guns, Drugs and Gangs Unit

Pickett has been identified as the police officer who was arrested Friday and she faces assault charges, police told PIX11.

The Department of Public Safety released a statement admonishing the officer's actions, saying that the Newark Police Department will not tolerate officer misconduct.

“The officers involved have three years on the job and will be dealt with accordingly. I will not tolerate officers grossly neglecting or violating the law or behaving in a disorderly manner whether on or off duty. Although these officers conducted themselves in a manner contrary to the standard, the majority of Newark police officers work hard and strive for excellence,” Ambrose said.