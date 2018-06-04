Advisory issued against swimming at 14 Long Island beaches

MINEOLA, N.Y. – Due to heavy rainfall, the Nassau County Department of Health has issued an advisory against swimming at 14 beaches on Long Island starting Monday, officials said.

The advisory was issued as a precaution for beaches previously impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall, the department said.

Officials warn that stormwater runoff can affect the quality of water and elevate bacteria levels.

The advisory has been issued for the following beaches in Nassau County:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

Health officials said this advisory is expected to be lifted at 8 a.m. Tuesday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacteria levels.