89-year-old great-grandmother needs repairs to her Brooklyn home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Christine Copeland says for three years she has been fighting to get repairs inside her mom’s apartment at the Bushwick Houses.

“I have to worry about my ceilings falling. The wall is already caving in," Copeland said. "Workers come and look at, them they leave."

Pearl Reid, 89, has lived in the apartment for 40 years and wants the walls to finally be fixed.

A spokesperson for the New York city Housing Authority says, “Staff started repairs today, and once the leak is resolved, we will complete all remaining fixes. We can and must do better to provide our residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve.”

If you have a story send us your story and upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook.