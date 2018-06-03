Security tight as thousands march in Israel Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — More than 1,000 police Officers and members of the NYPD Counterterrorism unit secured the 2018 Celebrate Israel Parade, an event which marked the county’s 70th year.

Thousands marched or watched up and down 5th Avenue from 57th to 74th Street.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of spirit,” said one father who brought his son from Westchester County.

Many feared weather would ruin the day, but police were more focused on safety. Currently, there is plenty of unrest in the Middle East— following President Donald Trump's decision to move the United States embassy to Jerusalem.

The NYPD was also on high alert after a Muslim extremist killed two police officers and a passerby in Belgium. However, Sunday's NYC parade did not have any issues— although there were plenty of politics.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking re-election, was the honorary grand marshal. He was in campaign mode.

“If you go up in New York, you grow up with the Jewish community,” Cuomo said. “They are part of the fabric New York, it would not be New York without the Jewish community.”

The governor’s primary opponent, actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, Sunday marched in a LGBTQ Pride Parade in Buffalo. June is Pride month.