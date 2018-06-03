Coast Guard suspends search for missing passengers of plane that crashed off Long island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMAGANSETT, N.Y. — Authorities have suspended the search for two missing people who were on board a small aircraft that crashed off a Long Island beach, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.

At 1:20 p.m., the Coast Guard suspended the search in the water near Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett.

"Following a tireless search for the two individuals who remain missing, it is with deep sadness that we are suspending the active search efforts," said Capt. Kevin B. Reed, commander Sector Long Island Sound.

“This is always a difficult decision, and we cannot imagine the pain of those families who have lost their loved ones."

Officials received a call Saturday afternoon about a "downed aircraft" about 1.5 miles off Indian Wells Beach.

Four people were on board the plane, who have been identified as Bernard and Bonnie Krupinski, both 70, William Maerov, 22, and the pilot, Jon Dollard, 47.

Bernard Krupinski was a prominent builder who started a business, Ben Krupinski Builders. His clients included Martha Stewart and Billy Joel.

Two bodies were found, but their identity is being withheld pending Medical Examiner confirmation.

Their search will remain suspended pending the development of new information.