Snapchat post warns of school shooting in New Rochelle; police say threat level is low

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A Snapchat post alleged there would be a school shooting in New Rochelle Monday and warned students to stay away, school officials said.

No direct threat was made, but the City School District of New Rochelle and the New Rochelle Police Department are investigating and believe they’ve identified the student who made the post, school officials said on Facebook. They’re following up with the student and the student’s family.

Officials believe the threat level is low, but extra officers will be at local schools Monday, a police spokesperson said.

There are already armed officers at the school following stabbings involving students. A 16-year-old student was fatally stabbed at a Dunkin Donuts off campus. Another student was stabbed in a classroom.

If you have any additional information regarding this Snapchat post or any threat toward a school, please call New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300 and New Rochelle School Security at 914-576-4186.