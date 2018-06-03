Man dies after being found unconscious on Staten Island beach

SOUTH BEACH, Staten Island — A 42-year-old man who was found unconscious and unresponsive on a Staten Island beach early Sunday morning has died, police said.

Officers found John Riccardi Jr., a Brooklyn resident, on the shoreline off of Father Capodanno Boulevard around 5 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The medical examiner will determine Riccardi’s cause of death. Police have not made any arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).