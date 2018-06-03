Man, 70, killed in Bronx apartment fire

BELMONT, the Bronx — A man is dead after a fire broke out at a Bronx home late Sunday.

Authorities received a call around 10:23 p.m. about the blaze at a two-story private residence on East 182nd Street between Bassford and Bathgate Avenues in Belmont.

When they arrived, authorities found a 70-year-old man in the basement apartment of the home, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said authorities.

His identity has not been released pending proper family notification.

No other injuries were reported.