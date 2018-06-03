17-year-old girl fatally shot in the Bronx

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — A teenager was found fatally shot in the Bronx Saturday night.

Authorities received a call shortly before 11 p.m. about a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed the teen was shot in front of an apartment building along East 181st Street and Vyse Avenue in West Farms, police said.

She had a gunshot wound to her torso and was taken to the hospital through private means, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has since been identified as Vlana Roberts of the Bronx.

Investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

