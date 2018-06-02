Thief shoots man in the thigh during armed robbery in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are searching for the armed robber who shot a man in the thigh early Sunday.

It happened on May 27 around 3:30 a.m. while a 31-year-old man was at a parking lot area at the Mitchell Houses along East 138th Street in Mott Haven.

An unknown man approached him, brandished a firearm at the victim and removed his gold chain from his neck, police said.

The robber then shot the victim on his right thigh before fleeing on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).