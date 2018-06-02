Stray kitten rescued from taxi at Newark Airport gets adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — A stray kitten was rescued and adopted after it took a ride on a taxi heading to Newark Airport Thursday.

Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., a taxi driver operating a vehicle from Frank’s Taxi in Elizabeth, N.J. heard cries of a kitten coming from his taxi’s engine while he was parked in front of Terminal A, authorities said.

Two Port Authority Police Officers and an airport worker offered to help and located the kitten’s whereabouts inside the taxi’s engine compartment.

It was determined the only way to access the kitten was by unhinging the driver’s door.

They were eventually able to get a hold of the kitten and rescue it.

Following the feline’s rescue, the airport worker decided to take the kitten home and adopt it.