Shots fired at Times Square hotel

TIMES SQUARE — Police investigating after a gunman opened fire in front of a Times Square hotel early Saturday.

Authorities received a call around 4:43 a.m. about shots fired outside the W Hotel on Broadway.

Two men, ages 29 and 30, reported they were standing in front of the hotel when a gunshot was fired at them, authorities said.

Detectives are trying to determine if the gunshots were meant for Rapper Chief Keef, as the incident may have been a result of an ongoing dispute between Keef and a Brooklyn rapper, the NY Post reported.

Investigation showed the façade of the building was possibly damaged by gunfire, according to authorizes.

No injuries were reported.