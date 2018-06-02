Off-duty firefighter allegedly attacks accidental photo-bomber’s husband

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An off-duty firefighter was arrested Friday night after he attacked a man whose wife accidentally photo-bombed one of his pictures, police sources said.

Kenneth Boyke, 43, was taking a photo outside Medgar Evers College when a woman ended up in his picture, which led him to start yelling at her, said police sources.

Police sources said the woman’s husband got involved, and Boyke began to punch him multiple times, suffering minor injuries.

Authorities arrived on scene and took Boyke into custody.

He was charged with assault and harassment.