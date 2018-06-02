Multiple pedestrians struck, injured in Brooklyn: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Several pedestrians are injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Saturday night, FDNY said.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the vicinity of Throop and Tompkins Avenues along Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

One person was taken to the hospital, and three others were treated at the scene, officials said.

All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

