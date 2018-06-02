Man steals 10-year-old’s cell phone in violent Bronx robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLERTON, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the man who violently robbed a 10-year-old girl of her cell phone in the Bronx last week.

It happened on May 25 around 4:50 p.m. as a girl was entering her building in the vicinity of Holland Avenue and Pelham Parkway North in Allerton, police said.

An unidentified man followed the victim into the building’s vestibule and forcibly grabbed the girl’s iPhone 7 Plus from her hands, throwing her to the ground, police said.

The robber then kicked her in the face before fleeing the scene, said authorities.

The victim's mother told PIX11 about what happened to her daughter.

“I heard screaming, when she came to the door she was bleeding,” she said from behind her apartment door.

“My daughter is traumatized, it never happened to her, now she’s scared to go by herself to school," she said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).