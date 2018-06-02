Arrest made in violent robbery that left a man with spinal injuries

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A man was arrested in connection to a violent Bronx robbery that left a man with spinal injuries, police said Saturday.

Calvin Spinner, 52, was taken into custody after he allegedly punched a man multiple times while trying to steal his belongings.

Surveillance video shows Spinner bringing the victim to the ground, attacking him.

The victim became unconscious during the assault, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for spinal injuries, police said.

Spinner, who police say is homeless, was charged with robbery and assault.

