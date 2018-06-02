Aircraft crashes off waters of Suffolk County beach: U.S. Coast Guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMAGANSETT, N.Y. — A small aircraft crashed into the ocean off Suffolk County, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Authorities received a call around 2:51 p.m. about a downed aircraft about 1.5 miles south of Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett .

Four occupants were on board the Piper PA31 Navajo, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Two bodies were recovered by East Hampton Life Guard, officials said.

Several agencies are on scene searching for two more missing people, officicals said.

Long Island officials have expressed their sympathy to the families of the two individuals found.

“We are stricken by this loss,” said Capt. Kevin B. Reed, commander Sector Long Island Sound. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of the two recovered individuals.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.