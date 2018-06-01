Weehawken students work to ‘re-create’ prom after boat crash ends 1st one

WEEHAWKEN, NJ — Weehawken students will always remember their prom night for all the wrong reasons; the boat they were holding the festivities on was involved in a crash and the event was cancelled.

They’re raising money so they can have another prom night they can remember for all the right reasons.

“The event that we had carefully planned and saved for was abruptly cancelled when the ship that was to have sailed us around Manhattan as we dined and danced was involved in a serious collision at the pier,” the students wrote on GoFundMe. “Despite our disappointment, we are determined to ‘re-create’ our Prom but we need your help.”

School Superintendent Robert R. Zywicki said the second attempt at prom will be aboard the Spirit of New Jersey on June 10.

None of the students were injured when the boats collided during their May 24 attempt at prom.

People interested in donating to the prom fund can click here.