The PIX11 Morning News is LIVE from Jersey City from 6-9 a.m. on Friday

JERSEY CITY, NJ — This Friday, we’re taking the PIX11 Morning Show on the road to zipcode 07306!

We’re off to Journal Square to experience this transportation hub during the rush of the morning commute.

Join us Friday morning to see performances from the Bollywood Funk dance troupe, celebrate National Donut Day, pick up PIX11 swag and hang out with the Morning News family.

Checking back with a Fuel My School winner: Last fall, we awarded the A. Harry Moore School with a $10,000 during our Fuel My School campaign. PIX11 checked in with the students during a special event in their life: prom.

Hometown team: Passion is required to succeed, and that's just what the Bollywood Funk team has. Their passion shows every time they dance. Watch as they showcase their moves and teach Dan and Oji a few moves! Catch them at the Governor's Ball music festival this weekend where they'll perform for the fifth year.

Neighborhood eats: PJ Ryan's is known for their good food found at local spots in New Jersey. They drop by this week's zip trip and show us a few of their best dishes! Great food and great music - what more can you ask for?