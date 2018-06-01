NJ cop admits to having sex with 2 teenage girls while he was on duty

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A New Jersey police officer has admitted to having sex with two teenage girls while he was on duty.

Wilfredo Guzman, now suspended from the Rockaway Township Police Department, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Morristown to two counts of official misconduct. The Record reports he agreed to forfeit his law enforcement job and will never seek public employment again.

Morris County Assistant Prosecutor Laura Magnone recommended Guzman, 44, be sentenced to seven years in state prison on July 27.

The alleged assaults occurred in 2014 and 2015. Authorities say one girl was between 16 and 17 at the time, and the other girl was 15.

Prosecutors say Guzman provided both girls with alcohol and prescription medication in exchange for sex, but he did not admit to that Thursday.