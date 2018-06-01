Man suffers spinal injury in violent Bronx robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — Police on Friday said they are searching for the man involved in a violent robbery in the Bronx that left a man with a spinal injury.

It happened on May 26 shortly before 8 p.m. as a 65-year-old man was walking along Hugh Grant Circle, approaching Metropolitan Avenue in Parkchester.

An individual approached him and removed his keys, which were attached to his bag, police said.

The victim attempted to retrieve it from the individual, who refused to return it police said.

The robber then punched the victim numerous times, causing him to go unconscious, according to police. The attacker then allegedly tried to remove his bag.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for spinal injuries, cops said.

Locals tell PIX11 News the attacker is a well-known panhandler in the area.

"It could be me next," local and friend of the victim Henry Bales said. "He’s a good guy. This business shouldn’t happen to him or anyone else."

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).