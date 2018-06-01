How to make the Belmont Jewel, official drink of Belmont Stakes

After training at top speed for months and running at a full charge in one of the top races in the industry, the thoroughbreds hitting the track at Belmont Park are worthy of a toast.

And the New York racetrack has a signature drink to do just that.

When one thinks of horse racing’s iconic libation, a Mint Julep — the Kentucky Derby’s official drink — probably comes to mind.

But Belmont’s own potent potable deserves equal shake — and a vigorous one at that.

Dubbed the Belmont Jewel because the 1.5-mile race is considered the “crown jewel” of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Jewel is the latest racetrack drink, having been created by Centerplate to replace the Belmont Breeze in 2011.

Here’s how to make the Belmont Jewel:

Ingredients

1.5 ounce of Woodford Reserve bourbon

2 ounces of lemonade

1 ounce of pomegranate juice

Orange zest

Shake vigorously with ice and serve in a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Cheers!