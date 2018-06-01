Governor’s Ball festival to support gun violence awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Governor’s Ball, the music festival billed as the unofficial kick off to summer, takes on the mission of gun violence prevention.

The event draws some 135,000 people over a three day festival of music headliners to Randall’s Island, and event runners are asking festival goers to be part of the nationwide “Wear Orange Weekend.”

"Wear Orange" t-shirts will be available at the New York City festival.

The movement started in 2015 in honor of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was gunned down in Chicago one week after performing at President Obama’s second inaugural parade.

First lady Michelle Obama attended her funeral as her parents spoke out about the mission that year.

The mission of Everytown, the organization behind Wear Orange, wants an America free from gun violence.

Events will be held coast to coast, including many in the tri-state.

It comes during a year when young people have dominated the conversation after the shootings in Parkland, Florida.

Most recently, a teen reporter for Time is holding the White House accountable for the school children afraid of being murdered in their own classrooms, eliciting this emotional response from the Press Secretary.