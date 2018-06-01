Firefighters battle blaze at Brooklyn apartment: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment building in Brooklyn Friday.

FDNY said they responded to a fire on Herkimer Street near Kingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Images on social media show massive flames and plumes of dark smoke emerging from what appears to be an apartment building.

The blaze took place on the third and fourth flour of the building, according to FDNY Alert's Twitter page.

The blaze was deemed under control by 9:40 p.m., and no injuries had been reported.

Pretty intense fire on Herkimer St near Kingston Ave in Brooklyn. Hope everybody's okay pic.twitter.com/XqMTByOj8y — Will Ehrenfeld (@WillEhrenfeld) June 2, 2018