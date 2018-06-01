‘Donut Astrology’: Which treat matches your sign?

NEW YORK — Ever wonder how your sign reflect what type of food you’d be?

The next time you order a doughnut, let your horoscope be your guide:

Aries (March 21 – April 20) – Maple Bacon doughnut – You’re adventurous and courageous. Not much gets more daring than the maple bacon’s sweet and savory flavor.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21) ­– Pumpkin doughnut – Patience is a trait known for the Taurus, which is something pumpkin donut lovers need since this flavor is seasonal.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21) – An assortment of doughnut holes – Gemini, you’re versatile! So you can’t just be “one” flavored donut. You’re an assortment of many flavors. So get whatever your heart desires.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22) ­– Glazed doughnut – Cautious and simple, Cancers opt for classic and traditional glazed donuts.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 21) – Cereal-topped doughnut- Creative Leos need to match with a donut that stands out! With a never-ending number of cereal combinations, Leos can’t get bored of it.

Virgo (Aug. 22 – Sept. 23) – A bagel- Virgos are practical. When Virgos are hungry, they go for more of a practical choice: a bagel. Not a donut, but at least it’s similar in shape.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 24) – Powdered doughnut- Like a balanced Libra, powdered donuts maintain a perfect ratio of powdered sugar and donut.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22) – Jelly-filled doughnut- Under the secretive exterior is a powerful persona on the inside. Jelly donuts know how to surprise you and pack a punch.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22) – Chocolate doughnut – An optimistic Sagittarius should be matched with another positive crowd-pleaser, like a chocolate donut.

Capricorn (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20) – An apple- Capricorns are known to be wise, so they of course, think about their future. Instead of donuts, they opt for an apple.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19) – Custard-filled doughnut – An Aquarius is known to be honest and loyal just like a custard-filled donut – you know what to expect.

Pisces (Feb. 20 – March 20) – Old-fashioned doughnut – Pisces are known to be kind, so they’d give the donuts to everyone else first, then find themselves with an old-fashioned donut. The only one left.