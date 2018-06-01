Dog stolen from Brooklyn home found in the Bronx under bizarre circumstances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Chris Mayne, his wife and 2 1/2 year-old Clara can’t believe their beloved Zoey is back on the block, home in Park Slope, and it’s all thanks to the kindness of strangers in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

“She’s a savior, she’s a hero,” Mayne told PIX11. “They are just the nicest, most compassionate, warm and caring people,” Mayne said about the family that rescued Zoey in the Bronx.

Someone had broken into the Mayne’s second-floor Union Street apartment last Saturday afternoon and stole Zoey and an expensive folding bike.

But Chris wasn’t worried about his bike.

“This whole week I have been getting up early, putting up flyers, looking for Zoey,” Mayne said.

Ten miles away and in another borough, a different drama was unfolding.

It was last Saturday night here in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx when two young men spotted a man with a dog that he says he wanted to put down.

That didn’t seem right, so they rescued Zoe.

“There’s no way you’re going to put a dog to sleep for no reason,” Lauren McKelvin told PIX11. “So we ended up bringing the dog to my mom to take care of her,” she added.

Selina Parham, McKelvin’s mother, is well known in her Bronx neighborhood for having the biggest heart when it comes to rescuing dogs so this entire three-generation family sprang into action.

“She’s a dog lover,” “Christopher Parham, Selina’s father, told PIX11. “She was hoping to return the dog to whoever owns her,” she added.

“Today is my day off, so my friend was going to help me get to the vet to see if there’s a chip,” Parham told PIX11. “I saw the news clip and called Chris,” she added.

Selina Parham called the Mayne family and arranged the reunion on a stoop in the Bronx.

“I am very happy and I just wanna thank everyone who helped on this journey,” Kaori Goto, Mayne’s wife, said.

But still the question remains who stole Zoey in the first place.

There have been four break-ins in the last year on this stretch of Union Street.

Dog lovers and everyone else is hoping that mystery will also be solved soon.