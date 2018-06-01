Comedian Artie Lange spared prison term for drug charge

NEWARK, N.J. — Artie Lange has been spared a prison term for possessing heroin.

A judge on Friday ordered the comedian who has struggled with drug addiction to serve four years of probation. The Hoboken resident also must complete an outpatient drug treatment program, undergo mandatory drug screenings, pay fines and complete 50 hours of community service.

If Lange fails to abide the terms of his probation, he could be jailed for five years.

The charge stemmed from a May 2017 traffic stop on the Garden State Parkway.

Lange pleaded guilty in December 2017 to possession of 81 decks of heroin. Essex County prosecutors then agreed to drop a 2016 cocaine possession charge.

Prosecutors wanted the 50-year-old comedian sent to an inpatient treatment program. But Lange told the judge he preferred outpatient treatment because he needs to work.

Assistant prosecutor Tony Gutierrez called Lange “his own worst enemy” and said he fears outpatient treatment won’t be enough.

“He is not doing the right thing to help himself,” Gutierrez said in a statement. “He needs court-mandated drug treatment for 18 months to two years — not outpatient treatment.”

Lange is a cast member in the HBO series “Crashing.” He also performed on the Fox sketch comedy series “Mad TV” and spent nearly a decade as a co-host on “The Howard Stern Show.”