Carvel’s signature Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake inspires beer at Westchester brewery

ELMSFORD, NY — Carvel’s signature Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake just got a boozy spin.

A Westchester County brewery partnered with Carvel to produce a “Fudgie the Beer” drink. The beer, which was introduced at Captain Lawrence Brewing Company on Wednesday, is made with hints of Carvel chocolate.

“It’s our childhood and adulthood all in one,” according to the brewery’s website.

They’ll also be making a “Fudgie’s Father’s Day Float,” made with Carvel ice cream, chocolate crunchies and Captain Lawrence stout beer.

“Fudgie the Whale holds a special place in the hearts of many Americans, including, of course, fathers,” Carvel President Scott Colwell said. “This year, through Carvel’s partnership with Captain Lawrence, we’re happy to give dad two of his favorite things: a Carvel ice cream cake and a unique handcrafted beer.”

A 4-pack of 16-ounce “Fudgie the Beer” cans will retail for $18 at the brewery. A 12-ounce mug of Fudgie’s Father’s Day Float will be sold for $8.

“Inspiration for ‘Fudgie the Beer’ grew from our own nostalgic love for Carvel’s famous flavors,” Captain Lawrence head brewer Scott Vaccaro said. “We made a creamy stout with hints of chocolate that fits naturally within the Captain Lawrence portfolio. And although the beer is a treat, it’s also very drinkable – something we’re sure everyone will enjoy sipping on while kicking back on Father’s Day.”