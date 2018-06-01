Attackers sought in Bronx robbery that ended in fatal double stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — As many as three people are being sought in connection with a double stabbing that left one man dead following a robbery in the Bronx earlier this week, authorities said.

Detectives said that Ira Faulkner, 59, died from his injuries while his roommate, 54, is continuing to recover from the attack.

The incident happened on the first floor of an apartment near Intervale Avenue and Beck Street in Woodstock.

Police said the killers and the victims did not know one another, but the attackers somehow gained access to the building at about 4 a.m. Wednesday and pushed their way into the victims’ apartment looking for cash or anything of value.

The attackers took off with $70, police said.

There is no description of the three attackers, as investigators have not had a chance to speak with the second victim at length because of his condition.

