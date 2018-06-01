Activists confront Harlem delis they say sell K2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Activists from the National Action Network took to the streets of East Harlem Friday afternoon to confront delis accused of selling K2.

They chanted, “no K2 in our hood.”

The protest ended when they were arrested outside of a deli on East 125th Street near Lexington Avenue.

For the last two weeks, the battle against K2 was largely fought in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

However in 2015 when K2 first became a large problem in the city, the epicenter of the crisis was in Harlem.

In October of that year, Mayor Bill de Blasio went to Harlem’s 25th Precinct to sign new laws meant to help wipe out K2.

Residents, however, say the problem has returned.