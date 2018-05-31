Mom arrested after leaving baby behind to flee scene of Queens crash: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZONE PARK, Queens — A woman was taken into custody after she is accused of leaving her baby with strangers while fleeing the scene of a crash in Queens Wednesday night.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. around 93rd Street and 101st Avenue in Ozone Park when a car mounted the sidewalk then struck a fence, police said.

A woman exited the vehicle with a baby and handed the infant off to a passerby then ran away, according to police.

Moments before the incident, the woman was allegedly involved in a fender-bender with an SUV and tried driving away, a witness said.

She then allegedly ran a red light and ultimately jumped the curb and crashed her car into the fence of a middle school.

The 1-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for observation.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Malikah George, was arrested after she showed up to the hospital late Wednesday looking for her child, police said.

George is charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident.

In a statement to PIX11 News, a spokeswoman for the city's Administration of Children's Services said:

"Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City. We are investigating this case with the NYPD and have taken action to secure the safety of this child."