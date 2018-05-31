Traffic agent assaulted in Queens; attacker sought

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Authorities are searching for the person who attacked a traffic agent in Queens Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent, 46, was walking along Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights when another man approached him, police said.

The unknown man grabbed him by the back of the neck and forced him to walk several feet before pushing him to the ground, said police.

The man continued to kick and punch the victim several times throughout the body, causing pain and swelling, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

