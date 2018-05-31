More than 1,000 packages of K2 seized in Brooklyn, 4 arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police made a K2 bust Thursday morning in Brownsville, taking four people into custody and seizing more than 1,000 packages of the synthetic drug in the wake of hundreds of overdoses in a two-week period.

There have been more than 240 overdoses in Brooklyn North since May 19, police said. Some of the users who have overdosed have done so multiple times. One individual overdosed four times.

"If there is a silver lining, it's that we have not had a fatality, but my theory is that that's going to change," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

Narcotics investigators made Thursday's arrests while looking for the source of the K2 that's been making users sick. More than 74 arrests have been made in Brooklyn North where K2 activity is concentrated.

"This is the ground zero, if you will," Shea said.

Officers arrested two men and two women Thursday morning. They've been charged with possession with intent to sell.

Police recovered 1,068 packages of K2, marijuana and bullets at the location of the arrest.

K2 can cause extreme anxiety, confusion, paranoia, hallucinations, rapid heart rate, vomiting, seizures, fainting, kidney failure and reduced blood supply to the heart, according to the Health Department. The production and sale of the drug was outlawed in the city on Oct. 20, 2015.