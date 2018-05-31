Need wheels? NYC mayor announces expanded carshare program

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce that the city will have hundreds of parking spots dedicated to carshare programs.
The Department of Transportation will launch the NYC DOT Carshare Pilot, which lays out plans to have 285 parking spaces set aside for carshare vehicles on streets of selected neighborhoods of four boroughs and in DOT municipal parking lots.
The two-year pilot gives members access to a vehicle for short-term use at a cost that includes gas and insurance. The program will be no cost to taxpayers.
During the trial, DOT is expected to work with Zipcar and Enterprise CarShare to improve access to carshare and increase the mobility and financial benefits of the service for residents and the city.
Neighborhoods were chosen based on community consultation, and Enterpirse CarShare and Zipcar vehicles are going to available for rent starting June 4.
NYCHA has also formed a partnership with Zipcar, where 24 parking spaces in certain public housing developments to carshare vehicles.
IDNYC cardholiders will have access to a complimentary, one-year membership to Zipcar, and 10 to 15 percent discounts on hourly driving rates Monday to Friday.
The NYC DOT Carshare Pilot will bring carshare service to 230 on-street parking spaces in 14 neighborhoods citywide:
Bronx
- Parkchester
Brooklyn
- Boerum Hill
- Brooklyn Heights
- Cobble Hill - Carroll Gardens
- East Williamsburg
- Park Slope
- Red Hook
- Williamsburg
Queens
- Eastern Rockaways
- Jackson Heights
- Jamaica
Manhattan
- East Harlem
- Hamilton Heights
- Morningside Heights
The pilot will also introduce carshare service using 55 dedicated parking spaces at 17 DOT municipal facilities in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens:
- Bronx: Belmont Avenue; White Plains Road; Jerome & 190 Street
- Brooklyn: Avenue M; Bensonhurst #1 & #2; Brighton Beach; Grant Avenue; Sheepshead Bay #1 & #2
- Queens: Broadway & 31 Street; Far Rockaway #2; Ditmars; Queens Village; Queens Borough Hall; Steinway #2; Sunnyside
NYCHA Bronx ZipCar sites (2 spaces each):
- East 152nd St-Courtland Ave
- Davidson Houses
- Marble Hill Houses
- Randall Balcom Houses
- Throggs Neck Addition
NYCHA Brooklyn ZipCar sites:
- Belmont Sutter Houses (2 spaces)
- Cypress Hills Houses (2 spaces)
- Fiorentino Plaza (3 spaces)
- Glenmore Plaza (3 spaces)
- Marlboro Houses (2 spaces)
- Pink Houses (2 spaces)