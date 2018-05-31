Need wheels? NYC mayor announces expanded carshare program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce that the city will have hundreds of parking spots dedicated to carshare programs.

The Department of Transportation will launch the NYC DOT Carshare Pilot, which lays out plans to have 285 parking spaces set aside for carshare vehicles on streets of selected neighborhoods of four boroughs and in DOT municipal parking lots.

The two-year pilot gives members access to a vehicle for short-term use at a cost that includes gas and insurance. The program will be no cost to taxpayers.

During the trial, DOT is expected to work with Zipcar and Enterprise CarShare to improve access to carshare and increase the mobility and financial benefits of the service for residents and the city.

Neighborhoods were chosen based on community consultation, and Enterpirse CarShare and Zipcar vehicles are going to available for rent starting June 4.

NYCHA has also formed a partnership with Zipcar, where 24 parking spaces in certain public housing developments to carshare vehicles.

IDNYC cardholiders will have access to a complimentary, one-year membership to Zipcar, and 10 to 15 percent discounts on hourly driving rates Monday to Friday.

The NYC DOT Carshare Pilot will bring carshare service to 230 on-street parking spaces in 14 neighborhoods citywide:

Bronx

Parkchester

Brooklyn

Boerum Hill

Brooklyn Heights

Cobble Hill - Carroll Gardens

East Williamsburg

Park Slope

Red Hook

Williamsburg

Queens

Eastern Rockaways

Jackson Heights

Jamaica

Manhattan

East Harlem

Hamilton Heights

Morningside Heights

The pilot will also introduce carshare service using 55 dedicated parking spaces at 17 DOT municipal facilities in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens:

Bronx: Belmont Avenue; White Plains Road; Jerome & 190 Street

Belmont Avenue; White Plains Road; Jerome & 190 Street Brooklyn : Avenue M; Bensonhurst #1 & #2; Brighton Beach; Grant Avenue; Sheepshead Bay #1 & #2

: Avenue M; Bensonhurst #1 & #2; Brighton Beach; Grant Avenue; Sheepshead Bay #1 & #2 Queens: Broadway & 31 Street; Far Rockaway #2; Ditmars; Queens Village; Queens Borough Hall; Steinway #2; Sunnyside

NYCHA Bronx ZipCar sites (2 spaces each):

East 152nd St-Courtland Ave

Davidson Houses

Marble Hill Houses

Randall Balcom Houses

Throggs Neck Addition

NYCHA Brooklyn ZipCar sites: