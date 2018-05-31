Man accused of setting fire, trapping 16 people in blazing Brooklyn building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — More than a dozen people were trapped in a burning building after a former tenant allegedly started a fire, FDNY officials said on Thursday.

Officials said Sean Figaro, 37, allegedly started a fire on Memorial Day that trapped 16 people in their Canarsie home. He faces a number of charges after Fire Marshals determined that he allegedly used a flammable substance to start the blaze.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. on Memorial Day at 622 E. 80th St. Firefighters removed 16 people from the back of the building, all with non-life threatening injuries.

Residents told PIX11 News that the suspect hasn't lived at the home since 2015.

"He has a problem with me and my husband," one of the victims, Paulette Janvieo, said.

Jeffery Janvieo, another victim in the fire, said Figaro "got very mad and tried to kill his dad."

In video released by officials, the suspected arsonist was caught on camera filling up a plastic container at a gas station before igniting the fire.

Figaro has been charged with 16 counts of attempted murder, second-degree arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro called the incident "a heinous act" and credited his team's fast efforts for saving more than a dozen lives.

“Thanks to a thorough investigation by our Fire Marshals, a dangerous individual whose callous actions nearly took many lives has quickly been apprehended," Nigro said.