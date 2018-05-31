Man arrested after police seize guns, drugs, over $18,000 during drug bust

BRENTWOOD, L.I. — A Long Island man was arrested after authorities confiscated guns, drugs, and over $18,000 during a drug bust Wednesday.

Two search warrants were issued for a Brentwood home and a Bay Shore storage center following a drug investigation, police said.

Yasir Carnegie, 35, was taken into custody after officials found and seized about 80 grams of crack/cocaine, 35 grams of heroin, MDMA and Suboxone, police said.

About 47 illegal large capacity 30 round AR15 and AK47 rifles magazines were also confiscated along with .223 rounds, AR15 parts, a money counting machine and approximately $18,664 in cash.

Carnegie was charged with five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Suffolk County Police Commissioner praised the officers for helping to keep the area safe.

“The Suffolk County Police Department will continue to utilize its resources to the fullest in order to remove drugs and illegal weapons from our communities,” said Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, “Thanks to the diligence and commitment of our officers, the streets of Suffolk County are safer.”