Freebies, deals and happy hours for National Donut Day across the tri-state area

Doughnut lovers rejoice! In celebration of National Donut Day on Friday, large retailers and local shops have plenty of sweet offers.

The national holiday is observed on June 1 every year. It started 80 years ago by The Salvation Army to honor “Doughnut Lassies,” who served the treats to soldiers during World War I. Soldiers were also given the nickname “doughboys” when coming home. The organization hosts “Do Good Donut Parties” across the nation each year during the annual celebration.

Here’s where you can grab free doughnuts and great deals for National Donut Day:

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving customers one free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is good all day at participating locations nationwide.

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnut for the day with a limit one per person, no purchase necessary.

Du’s Donuts will be giving away a free mini cruller and a Du’s cocktail! They will also be throwing a Happy Hour to celebrate the holiday and the launch of their new beer and wine menu, and from 5-7 p.m.

Mike’s Donuts, a Brooklyn-based shop, will offer special limited edition toppings including fruity pebbles and chocolate chips. Their deals include six for $5 and a dozen doughnuts for $8.50. Customers also have the option to order customized doughnuts.

Duck Doughnuts is offering one bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut with no purchase necessary. Visitors will also be granted a “Buy One, Get One Free” coupon, which will be valid until June 17.

The Office Tavern Grill, which has three locations across New Jersey, is offering savory Buffalo Chicken Doughnuts for the special occasion. The crispy chicken doughnut is glazed with spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese icing and celery sprinkles.

Edible Arrangements will give visitors a free Edible doughnut at participating locations.

Entenmann’s is running its Chief Donut Officer Contest for a chance to win prizes including bragging rights, $5,000 and a year-long supply of doughnuts. The competition ends on June 30.

Doughnut Plant will offer a special Grand Central mini cake doughnut at NYC shops. The creation was inspired by the constellation mural on the ceiling of Grand Central’s main hall.

Burger King is rolling out a flame-grilled whopper doughnut in honor of the holiday on Friday.