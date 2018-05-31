4 hurt when car crashes into Brooklyn coffee shop

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A car crashed into a Brooklyn coffee shop Thursday morning, hurting at least four people, officials said.
Emergency responders were called to The Civil Service Café at 279 Nostrand Ave. at about 8:30 a.m., fire officials said.
Two people suffered serious injuries and two others suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.
Video of the scene shows a sedan had driven onto the sidewalk and plowed through the front of the coffee shop. The shop's side wall appears to have been knocked onto the sidewalk, as well.
Photo Gallery
40.689273 -73.951079