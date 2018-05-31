4 hurt when car crashes into Brooklyn coffee shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A car crashed into a Brooklyn coffee shop Thursday morning, hurting at least four people, officials said.

Emergency responders were called to The Civil Service Café at 279 Nostrand Ave. at about 8:30 a.m., fire officials said.

Two people suffered serious injuries and two others suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

Video of the scene shows a sedan had driven onto the sidewalk and plowed through the front of the coffee shop. The shop's side wall appears to have been knocked onto the sidewalk, as well.

Pictures of the car that slammed into the Civil Service Cafe at Nostrand and Clifton in Bed-Stuy... 4 hurt, 3 transported, 2 in serious condition... witnesses say one woman who was pinned under the car may lose her leg... The driver says he was hit, others say he was speeding pic.twitter.com/R21XlUehER — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) May 31, 2018