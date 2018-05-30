Teen accused of stabbing his mother to death on Long Island

CORAM, Long Island — A teen has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his mother to death on Long Island, police said.

Police said Jacob Beechem, 18, and his mother Donette Beechem, 47, were arguing at their home on Steven Place in Coram Wednesday morning when the altercation turned deadly.

Jacob Beechem allegedly stabbed his mother at their home then jumped out of a window to escape, police said.

Donette Beechem was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries that he suffered as he fell from the window in an attempt to flee, police said.

The teen has been charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Additional details about what sparked the altercation or how police came to take the 18-year-old into custody were not immediately available.