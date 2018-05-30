Small-plane crash leaves 1 dead on Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND — A small plane crashed on Long Island Wednesday, killing the single person who was on board, fire officials said.

The plane crashed in a wooded area on Northcote Drive in Melville at 1:52 p.m., police said. There was one person on the plane.

Pilot Ken Johansen was a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team spokeswoman Benda Little confirmed. He was in a World War II-era plane. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The Skytypers performed at Memorial Day Weekend Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.

No structures were involved in the crash even though the plane went down just 200 feet from some homes.

A photo from the scene shows flames and thick smoke. Witnesses say the vintage plane was flying in formation with several others just moments befoe the crash.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson identified the plane as an SNJ-2 aircraft.

No one else was injured in the crash.