Man wins $100,000 with ‘best mistake I’ve ever made’

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man he won $100,000 in what he’s calling the “best mistake I’ve ever made,” CNN affiliate WNEM reports.

The Tuscola County man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn last week to win the Fantasy 5 jackpot.

He bought his winning ticket at Worth’s Party Store, located at 4730 E. Main St. in Millington.

“I usually play 04-14-28-30-31, but I accidentally picked 29 instead of 28,” the player said. “Rather than starting over with a new slip, I just decided to go ahead and play those numbers and I’m so glad I did.”

The lucky player claimed his prize on Tuesday.

“Winning the jackpot was all because of a simple mistake, but it’s definitely the best mistake I’ve ever made,” he said.

He said he plans to use the money to pay down his mortgage.

“I can’t tell you how it feels to win the jackpot. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing,” the player said.