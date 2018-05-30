Father of 2 assaulted, robbed in the Bronx; attackers sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the two people involved in a violent robbery of a man in the Bronx Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. along Cambreleng Avenue and E. 188th Street when two men approached a 49-year-old man from behind and put him into a chokehold, police said.

The victim was dragged to the ground as the individuals continued to punch and kick him in the head as his cell phone was removed from his pockets, according to police.

The two individuals fled on foot, and the victim was taken to the hospital for bruising and swelling to his face and head, said police.

The victim, a 49-year-old father of two, walked that route every morning for 25 years to get the train to work. He still has a black eye, several days after the attack. Both elbow and knees are cut up and bruised.

He works as a cook in a restaurant, but hasn't been able to work since he was attacked.

