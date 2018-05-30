Kendrick Lamar receives standing ovation accepting historic Pulitzer Prize

Manhattan, N.Y. – Rapper Kendrick Lamar officially became the first rapper to receive a Pulitzer Prize on Wednesday.

The Grammy-winning artist accepted his music award at a luncheon at Columbia University for his 14-track album, “DAMN.”

This marks the first time in the organization’s more than 100-year-old history that a non-classical or jazz work was selected for the award.

Dana Canedy, an administrator for the Pulitzer Prizes, greeted Lamar ahead of the ceremony.

“We’re both making history,” Canedy said.

Last month, the organization announced that Lamar’s fourth studio album was selected for the prestigious award. Board members credited his spot-on lyrical content examining the complexity of Blackness through a variety of sounds like hip-hop, jazz and funk.

In a video shared online by an attendee, the crowd gave Lamar a rousing applause and standing ovation. Although Lamar did not deliver an acceptance speech, he called the award an honor.

“I’ve been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition…it’s beautiful.”