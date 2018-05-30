Human remains found on Long Island, police say ‘no doubt an MS-13 murder’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROOSEVELT, NY — Human remains were found in Roosevelt on Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

Investigators said it was an older murder and there was no concern in the community right now to cause any sort of panic. There's "no doubt" the person was murdered by MS-13.

The remains have not yet been identified, although police believe the victim is male. They were found buried 5 feet underground about a mile into a wooded area. Police will be looking at DNA to determine identity.

They were found the day after police arrested Josue Figueroa-Velasquez, 18, in connection with the murder of Angel Soler, whose body was found in a wooded lot in Roosevelt.

Police have been working closely with Homeland Security in the aftermath of Soler's death and information learned in that investigation brought police to the discovery of these new remains.

"This is another grim and troubling discovery," District Attorney Madeline Singas said.